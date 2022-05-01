CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $1.05

CertiK (CTK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002743 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $76.54 million and $12.15 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,892 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

