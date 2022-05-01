Centric Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

