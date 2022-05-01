CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $793,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 25,794,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,497,766. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

