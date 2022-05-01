CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $311.96. 2,534,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,104. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.63 and a 200 day moving average of $318.13. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

