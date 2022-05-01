CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 245.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,343 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,664,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,090.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 123,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $853,000.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 159,871 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

