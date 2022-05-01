CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 36,646 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 254.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,573,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,778. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

