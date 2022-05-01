Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Down 36.9% in April

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 429,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of CGAU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,307. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.92%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.