Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

