CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTGLY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 51,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

