Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Carter’s updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Carter’s stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

