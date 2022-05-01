Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Carrier Global stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

