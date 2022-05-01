Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $259.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $178.73 and a 12 month high of $271.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.08. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

