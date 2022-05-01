CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 148.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

