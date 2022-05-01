Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $77.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

CPRI stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

