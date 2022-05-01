Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 514 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.