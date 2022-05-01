Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$184.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating and a C$171.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an equal wight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$155.13.

Shares of CNR opened at C$151.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$104.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$158.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at C$321,766.39. Insiders sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,109 in the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

