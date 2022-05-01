Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to C$172.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.76.

CNI stock opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

