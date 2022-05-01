Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Cowen

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.91.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of CALX opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 3.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.