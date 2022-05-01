Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $99,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 23.5% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 261,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 57.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 674,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60,599 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 149,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

