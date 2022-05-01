Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.96) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

