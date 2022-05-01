Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,655.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.68) to GBX 2,280 ($29.06) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,850 ($23.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.99) to GBX 1,836 ($23.40) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($26.77) to GBX 2,280 ($29.06) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

BURBY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

