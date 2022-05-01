BTU Protocol Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.86 million and approximately $38.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

