BTSE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (BTSE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, BTSE has traded down 6% against the dollar. One BTSE coin can now be bought for $7.15 or 0.00018820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTSE has a market cap of $31.13 million and $4.00 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTSE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.79 or 0.07267880 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BTSE Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

Buying and Selling BTSE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.