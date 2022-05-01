BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,759 Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Vitru comprises 0.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vitru were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Compass Group LLC lifted its position in Vitru by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru stock remained flat at $$15.48 during midday trading on Friday. 4,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,847. The stock has a market cap of $361.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Vitru Limited has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vitru Limited will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.