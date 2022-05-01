BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Sells 210 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.54.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock traded down $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,923. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $299.68 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.11.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

