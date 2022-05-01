BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,427 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Morningstar makes up about 2.1% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,313,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,245.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.23. The stock had a trading volume of 273,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,978. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.33 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.48, for a total value of $3,596,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.61, for a total value of $3,632,226.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,216 shares of company stock valued at $53,567,106. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

