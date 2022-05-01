Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $799.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $807.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $727.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.98. 3,801,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $74.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,437,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,541,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $449,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

