Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $71.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

BAM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,230,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,593,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

