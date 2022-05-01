Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $139.29

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.29.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.93. 10,629,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,074,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $90.22 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

