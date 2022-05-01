Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Target Price at €17.75

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.75 ($19.09).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($14.62) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

PSM stock traded up €0.19 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €11.02 ($11.84). 908,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €9.69 ($10.42) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($20.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

