Brokerages Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target at $5.67

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OESX opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

