Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Target Price at €63.45

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.45 ($68.23).

DPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($64.30) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday.

Deutsche Post stock opened at €40.92 ($44.00) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.27.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

