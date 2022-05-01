Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$100.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price target (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE CP traded down C$2.69 on Tuesday, reaching C$93.97. 1,732,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,097. The firm has a market cap of C$87.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

