Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Target Price at $167.00

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.53. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

