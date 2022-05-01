Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target at $58.20

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several research firms recently commented on AIRC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Sperling purchased 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,097. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

