Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after buying an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.75 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

