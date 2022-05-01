Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 204.17 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

