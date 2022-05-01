Brokerages Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SLNO stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.