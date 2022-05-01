Brokerages Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SLNO stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

