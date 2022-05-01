Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Brokerages expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Xeris Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XERS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of XERS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 1,368,511 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 476.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Biopharma (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.