Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Xeris Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XERS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of XERS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 1,368,511 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 476.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

