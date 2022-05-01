Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to announce $299.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.49 million and the highest is $301.36 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $302.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $183,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,218,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $88.70. 292,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,172. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

