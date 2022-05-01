Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Terex posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Terex by 237,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,848. Terex has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.