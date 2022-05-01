Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.49 Million

Analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to report sales of $162.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $752.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $753.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $980.77 million, with estimates ranging from $967.62 million to $992.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. 696,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,262. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.