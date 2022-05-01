Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will post $335.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.57 million and the lowest is $331.64 million. RadNet reported sales of $315.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in RadNet by 29.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after buying an additional 118,493 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RadNet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 468,590 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 271,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. RadNet has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

