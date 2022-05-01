Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.11 Billion

Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $8.01 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $34.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $12.35 on Monday, hitting $185.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,043,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,838,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average of $260.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

