Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

In other Inseego news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Inseego by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Inseego by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 1,390,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,037. Inseego has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

