Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.40 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will post sales of $56.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $55.60 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $62.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $229.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.90 million to $233.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.37 million, with estimates ranging from $246.60 million to $261.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $848.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.