Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

FLMN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 503,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,262. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $587.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 12.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

