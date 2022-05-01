Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Computer Task Group also reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTG opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.