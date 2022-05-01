Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBU. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 517.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 873,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,019. Community Bank System has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

