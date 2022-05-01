Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Earnings of $25.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will report $25.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $28.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.25. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $26.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $111.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $108.53 to $113.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $121.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $114.11 to $128.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $58.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,955.47. 275,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,386. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,010.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,957.45.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,619,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

